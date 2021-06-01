D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $404,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

FLTR stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $25.47.

