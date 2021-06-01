D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,608 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

