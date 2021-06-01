D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 621 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,696. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

