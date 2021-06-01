D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

