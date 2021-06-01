D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,218 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,683.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.