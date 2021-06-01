CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,149 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

