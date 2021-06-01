Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock worth $2,204,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.