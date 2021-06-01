Curecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00497647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,041,920 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

