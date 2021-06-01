Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 222.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,938,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

