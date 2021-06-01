Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,635 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.