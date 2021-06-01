Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

