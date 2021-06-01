Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $658,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.