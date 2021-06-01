Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 831,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 353,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

