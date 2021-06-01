Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 163,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.