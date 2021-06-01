Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 160.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWB opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

