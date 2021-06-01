Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,522 shares of company stock worth $12,571,552. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Quanta Services stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.