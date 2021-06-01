Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

