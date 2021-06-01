Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

