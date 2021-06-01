Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 5,730 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 211.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $7,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLM opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

