Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,062 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.53. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

