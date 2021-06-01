CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 492.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

CTIC stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

