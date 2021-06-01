Crypto Sports One Day Trading Volume Tops $835.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $810,900.46 and approximately $835.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.