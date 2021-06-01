CryptEx Price Tops $17.37 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $17.37 or 0.00047605 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $18,912.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,453.59 or 0.99904002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00038680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00090061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

