Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Up 65.0% in May

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

