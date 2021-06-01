Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.36

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.36 and last traded at C$17.36, with a volume of 180514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

