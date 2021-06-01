Critical Survey: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.67 -$46.08 million $0.39 151.79 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.21 $17.95 million $0.24 109.21

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -0.28% 23.60% 6.91% Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 10 0 2.91 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $57.22, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

