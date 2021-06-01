Critical Survey: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 1,433.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.62% 5.20% 1.67% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.21% 1.93% 0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.09 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.80 $11.97 million $0.12 301.08

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

