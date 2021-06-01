Critical Comparison: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 55.49%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 32.89% 3.55% 3.50% Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Torchlight Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.18 million 25.79 $1.91 million N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 1,823.38 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

