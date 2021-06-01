Critical Comparison: QuoteMedia (QMCI) versus Its Peers

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS: QMCI) is one of 203 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QuoteMedia to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QuoteMedia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuoteMedia Competitors 1117 5711 10644 308 2.57

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.43%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -3.88% N/A -10.15% QuoteMedia Competitors -146.46% -11.60% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million -$640,000.00 -17.00 QuoteMedia Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -184.42

QuoteMedia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia’s rivals have a beta of 3.76, indicating that their average share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

