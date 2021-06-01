Credit Suisse Group Boosts HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target to $47.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

HHR stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

