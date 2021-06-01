Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 41.6% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 29th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,014,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 68,486 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

