Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.67. 124,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 554,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

In other Creatd news, CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,735.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,564.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,434. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

