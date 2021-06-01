CRDT (CRDT) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. CRDT has a total market cap of $59,691.70 and $1.05 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

