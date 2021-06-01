Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.78.

COTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 47,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

