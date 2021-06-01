Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.17.

COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

