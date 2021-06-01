Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOR. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.