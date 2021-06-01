Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. Corning has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

