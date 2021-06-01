CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $8,443,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

