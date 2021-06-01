Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 29th total of 577,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,442,000 after buying an additional 214,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $5,818,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 161.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,753,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.26. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

