ConvaTec Group’s (CNVVY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

