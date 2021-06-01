ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

Shares of LON CTEC traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236.70 ($3.09). 2,994,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.74. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

