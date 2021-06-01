Contrasting Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) & Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pliant Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.67%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.26%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pliant Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $41.82 million 25.80 -$41.53 million ($1.95) -15.42 Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$40.05 million ($102.93) -0.17

Terns Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pliant Therapeutics. Pliant Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terns Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -501.02% -25.93% -24.89% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats Pliant Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. The company also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and GLP-1R, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to address metabolic processes involved in the pathogenesis of NASH. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

