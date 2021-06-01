Contrasting ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.49 $72.66 million N/A N/A Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 4.55 $1.38 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 7.39% 16.17% 5.82% Where Food Comes From 13.47% 22.24% 14.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACI Worldwide and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Where Food Comes From on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and farming information management solutions as software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

