Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.