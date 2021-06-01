Conceal Price Tops $0.31 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $90,250.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.52 or 0.99945190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00037884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00469498 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.59 or 0.01147164 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00529181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,062,569 coins and its circulating supply is 11,250,174 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

