Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 371.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,753,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

