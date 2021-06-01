Community Bank of Raymore Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,465,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

