Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

