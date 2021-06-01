Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $117.20 and a one year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

