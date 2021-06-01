Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.